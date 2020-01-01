Holistic Cannabis Academy

The Holistic Cannabis Network® (HCN) is a cannabis education, training, and business-building platform for holistic-minded practitioners about medical marijuana and its integration with other healing modalities. The underlying strength of the Holistic Cannabis Network® is its principals — life-long colleagues and friends — Laura Lagano, MS, RDN, CDN and Donna Shields, MS, RDN. As registered dietitian nutritionists with a combined 50 years of experience, we serve as the bedrock for a business built on education, science, and practical application. We offer a unique combination of well-respected credentials, functional medicine and integrative clinical nutrition experience, health communications expertise, and culinary know-how. We’re also seasoned educators and communications experts. We know how to dissect studies and translate findings. We know how to develop curricula that’s timely and practical. And, we know how to serve it up in an enjoyable and varied format. Let us do the heavy lifting so you can sit back and enjoy the learning curve.