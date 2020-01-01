 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Holistic Cannabis Academy

Holistic Cannabis Academy

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Holistic Cannabis Academy

The Holistic Cannabis Network® (HCN) is a cannabis education, training, and business-building platform for holistic-minded practitioners about medical marijuana and its integration with other healing modalities. The underlying strength of the Holistic Cannabis Network® is its principals — life-long colleagues and friends — Laura Lagano, MS, RDN, CDN and Donna Shields, MS, RDN. As registered dietitian nutritionists with a combined 50 years of experience, we serve as the bedrock for a business built on education, science, and practical application. We offer a unique combination of well-respected credentials, functional medicine and integrative clinical nutrition experience, health communications expertise, and culinary know-how. We’re also seasoned educators and communications experts. We know how to dissect studies and translate findings. We know how to develop curricula that’s timely and practical. And, we know how to serve it up in an enjoyable and varied format. Let us do the heavy lifting so you can sit back and enjoy the learning curve.