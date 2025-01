One of the more flavorsome varieties of Purple strains, Cherry Pie balances yield, potency, and appearance perfectly, earning itself a dedicated fan-base. Beyond tantalizing the senses with its sweet dankness, it also combines muscle relaxation with a chill, cerebral high.



It is a stunning plant that features red and purple tints as it matures, while the buds grow in a dense and almost spherical formation. This visual charmer was born out of Granddaddy Purple (GDP) - a cornerstone used in the creation of several other noteworthy strains.



GDP can cast a dreamy mind and body stimulation. For sure, it appeals to leisure seekers. On the other hand, Durban Poison brings its unique set of traits one of which is the insane resin production. Moreover, it passed its brand of energetic high to Cherry Pie. Both the parent strains also have one thing in common - each is regarded as among the top strains in the world.



Cherry Pie certainly has a lot to live up to, and the consensus is that it has done remarkably well. It can be cultivated from home and for convenience.

