Blueberry 2g Blue Lotus Vape

by Hometown Hero
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Unwind with sweet berry notes from a Blueberry botanical terpene blend combined with blue lotus extract, Delta-8, and HHC. This 2g disposable is the perfect match for laying low and having a cozy night in.

Why you'll love it:
2g Proprietary Blend: Blue lotus extract, Delta-8, HHC, botanical terpenes (Blueberry/Indica profile)
~1,200 puffs
Zero carrier liquids
USB-C rechargeable

About this strain

Blue Lotus is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Gelato and XXX OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blue Lotus is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Blue Lotus typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Lotus’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Lotus, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero is a national cannabis brand that develops premium edibles, baked goods, tinctures, topicals and vapes. Located in Austin, Texas, Hometown Hero can be shipped to your door or found in shops nationally. We are committed to the highest standards and quality. Our product innovation and rigorous testing process produce consistent, enjoyable results. Support U.S. Veterans with every purchase with our Veterans Gives Back program.
