  3. XXX OG
Indica

4.5 295 reviews

XXX OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

XXX OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain. 

Effects

Relaxed 70%
Sleepy 54%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 31%
Stress 38%
Pain 35%
Insomnia 31%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

295

Lineage

Strain
XXX OG
Strain child
Godfather OG
child

Most popular in