Beautiful broad spectrum CBD distillate mixed with cannabis derived terpenes are now available. These high quality cartridges use authentic CCELL hardware for thick, flavorful hits every time. They're guaranteed never to leak, if they do we will replace it!
This oil is formulated to contain 50% CBD in the cart. It also contains other beneficial cannabinoids like CBC, CBN, CBG, and CBDv. There's no THC in this oil whatsoever.
We offer both strains and fruit flavors. The cannabis flavored strains taste just like the real thing. And the fruit flavors vape more like an e-cigarette with very fruity tones and no terpenes at all.
Blueberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
242 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
