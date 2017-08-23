About this product

Beautiful broad spectrum CBD distillate mixed with cannabis derived terpenes are now available. These high quality cartridges use authentic CCELL hardware for thick, flavorful hits every time. They're guaranteed never to leak, if they do we will replace it!



This oil is formulated to contain 50% CBD in the cart. It also contains other beneficial cannabinoids like CBC, CBN, CBG, and CBDv. There's no THC in this oil whatsoever.



We offer both strains and fruit flavors. The cannabis flavored strains taste just like the real thing. And the fruit flavors vape more like an e-cigarette with very fruity tones and no terpenes at all.