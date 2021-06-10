About this product

Jack Herer by HONEY® might be considered the “desert island pick” of many (i.e: if you could only pick one). If budget does not allow variety, Jack Herer has the best chance of giving the body what the body needs in the moment for healing. Characteristic anticipated effects range from happy and motivated, to focused and creative with a body high. If the body is tired, you will experience more relaxing and sedative effects with increased dosage. If well rested, Jack Herer by HONEY® can be an excellent mood lifter, energy booster, and focus enhancer.