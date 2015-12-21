HONEY®
About this product
Delicious Tangerine Dream by HONEY® gives you characteristic anticipated effects of a powerful relaxing body high that can help set you up for a good night’s sleep. It won’t take you there right away, however and on your journey towards sleep you may find this takes you to some far-away places. You’ll likely find that you have an easier time setting your troubles aside once the edge comes off. Tangerine Dream by HONEY® will do that for you quickly. Effects range from that strong, relaxing body high into the heavy, narcotic realms. Expect to get sedated and ultimately sleepy after feeling veritably stony. Great for meditation and yoga.
Tangerine Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
741 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
