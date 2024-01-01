We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Honeydew Farms
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
91 products
Flower
Violet Vixen
by Honeydew Farms
THC 22.8%
CBD 0.04%
4.8
(
4
)
Flower
LA Kush Cake
by Honeydew Farms
4.3
(
3
)
Flower
Hidden Pastry
by Honeydew Farms
THC 19.9%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Golden Graham
by Honeydew Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lava Cake
by Honeydew Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mitten Cake Batter
by Honeydew Farms
THC 26.3%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver Pre-Roll
by Honeydew Farms
Pre-rolls
Lemon Haze Pre-Roll
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
Wedding Pie
by Honeydew Farms
THC 26.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Silky Johnson
by Honeydew Farms
Pre-rolls
SFV OG x Lambo Pre-Roll
by Honeydew Farms
Pre-rolls
Venom OG Pre-Roll
by Honeydew Farms
Pre-rolls
Blue Zkittlez Pre-Roll
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
Hades OG
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
Bubblegum
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
Golden Goat
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
Platinum Cookies
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
Rebel Cookies
by Honeydew Farms
Pre-rolls
Rebel Cookies Pre-Roll
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
Sour Patch Kids
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
William Kush Cake
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
MAC 1
by Honeydew Farms
THC 18.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll
by Honeydew Farms
Pre-rolls
Virgin Purple Pre-Roll
by Honeydew Farms
