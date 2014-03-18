House of Cultivar
Green Queen Live Resin
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Green Queen effects
150 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
