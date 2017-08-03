About this strain
Blackberry Kush effects
1,500 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
