  3. Hug Farms

Hug Farms

About Hug Farms

Hug Farms is a collection of like minded Oregonians who have come together to produce medicinal cannabis for patients in Oregon. At Hug Farms our passion and experience with cannabis is reflected in every strain we produce. Hug Farms is proud to bring you selected varieties with the hope that you will use it to expand and enrich your experience in life.

Flower

Available in

United States, Oregon