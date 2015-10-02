Humble Pride Glass
Paintbrush shaped glass pipe is made with a semi-transparent amber colored glass handle and textured 'brush' bowl with your choice of colors on the tip. I offer a few standard color choices, but if a different color is preferred, please select the 'suggest a color' option and include your preferred color in the notes to your order and I will email you if the color chosen will not be possible for some reason, and we can discuss further preferences, or contact me before purchasing to discuss beforehand.
American Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
78% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
42% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
