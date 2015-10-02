About this product

Paintbrush shaped glass pipe is made with a semi-transparent amber colored glass handle and textured 'brush' bowl with your choice of colors on the tip. I offer a few standard color choices, but if a different color is preferred, please select the 'suggest a color' option and include your preferred color in the notes to your order and I will email you if the color chosen will not be possible for some reason, and we can discuss further preferences, or contact me before purchasing to discuss beforehand.