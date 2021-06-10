Humboldt Gold
Jack Herer Applicator
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Stick it to your pain and float into euphoria with Humboldt Gold's Jack Herer Applicator. The Jack Herer strain produces pungent flowers who's flavor profile and effects are amplified in ever inhale of this Humboldt Gold extraction. This dab dart has a piney lemon taste and may leave users in thoughtful consideration or creative euphoria, either way Jack Herer is sure to uplift spirits and provide a buzzing body high.
Available in 500/1000 MG Applicators
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
