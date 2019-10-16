About this product

Sativa Dominant | Sweet Skunky smell | BX2 Stabilization | Huge Producer

Flowering Time: 45 Days, September 20 - October 1

Profile: Skunk, Pine, Orange

Dream Queen is the fastest flowering and largest producer of Humboldt Seed Company’s collection. The seeds produce absolutely huge plants easily doubling in size during flower. The buds are like pillowy clouds covered in moonbeam sparkles. Extremely green buds with a sweet skunky smell. Expect to out grow your wildest dreams, with this extremely fast and easy to grow strain making her a gem for light deprivation. THC levels Push 23%, creating a light energetic high perfect for those on the go. May be effective against daytime pain, anxiety and

muscle spasms.



Pack of 20 Regular Seeds