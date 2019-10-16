Humboldt Seed Company
Dream Queen (20 Regular Seeds)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Sativa Dominant | Sweet Skunky smell | BX2 Stabilization | Huge Producer
Flowering Time: 45 Days, September 20 - October 1
Profile: Skunk, Pine, Orange
Dream Queen is the fastest flowering and largest producer of Humboldt Seed Company’s collection. The seeds produce absolutely huge plants easily doubling in size during flower. The buds are like pillowy clouds covered in moonbeam sparkles. Extremely green buds with a sweet skunky smell. Expect to out grow your wildest dreams, with this extremely fast and easy to grow strain making her a gem for light deprivation. THC levels Push 23%, creating a light energetic high perfect for those on the go. May be effective against daytime pain, anxiety and
muscle spasms.
Pack of 20 Regular Seeds
Dream Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
284 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!