About this product
Chronic Widow feminized seeds produce great results and thrive outdoors to produce high yields. This strain is 65% Indica / 35% Sativa with high levels of THC up to 23%. You can expect to see flowers in 10 weeks with Chronic Widow and the spicy yet creamy flavor makes it worth the wait. Users can expect a relaxed and sleepy state when consuming this strain of marijuana, this couchlock strain is not one for the faint of heart. Chronic Widow has been known to be effective in combatting depression, inducing sleep, reducing stress and helping with physical pain.
White Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
3,013 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
