White Widow feminized seeds are easy to grow and provide a high yielding plant for cannabis cultivators. Expect a creative and happy buzz with this strain that was originally created in the Netherlands in 1990. The White Widow feminized seeds thrive indoors, you can expect blooming plants in up to 9 weeks with a flower that has up to a whopping 19% THC content. That makes this strain ideal for day time use because it can be tackle depression, anxiety, PTSD and even chronic pain. White Widow is recognisable because of its highly sweet and fruity tones, leaving the user with a mouthful of sugar.
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
