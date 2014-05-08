I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Agent Orange is a popular hybrid strain that consists of 45% Indica and 55% Sativa. These feminized seeds prefer a temperature between 68 - 80 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal growth. When growing Agent Orange flowers, you can expect THC levels of up to 19%, making it one of the more potent strains. Expect a cerebral high and an uplifting mood when consuming Agent Orange, making it a great day-time strain to boost your mood and give you the energy to tackle the day. This strain has been used to help with depression and anxiety.
Agent Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
801 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
