About this product
The Autoflower Mixpack that brings 3 hard-hitting strains to you in one bundle. In this pack, you’ll find Amnesia Haze, a strain that brings an uplifting buzz with an energetic cerebral effect. Amnesia Haze contains up to 18% THC and makes the user feel happy, it can also be used to combat stress. Blueberry is the second strain in the pack and contains up 16% THC. The blueberry strain is a mostly Indica strain (80%) and provides a super relaxed feeling for the user. The third strain in the pack is Northern Lights, a mostly Indica strain (90%) that gives a sleepy yet happy high and can be used to enhance the user’s mood and combat insomnia.
About this strain
Celebrating one of the UK’s most famous strains, Bubba Cheese Auto crosses UK Cheese with Bubba Kush and a ruderalis, allowing growers to quickly produce a stinky autoflowering treat. The strain possesses a pungent aroma of ripe fruit and blue cheese that’s accompanied by a long-lasting high. With two famous strains in the mix, Bubba Cheese Auto is a great addition to autoflowering genetics.
Bubba Cheese Auto effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.