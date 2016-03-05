I Love Growing Marijuana
The Pop Culture Mixpack contains some of the most recognizable names in cannabis. The first strain in the pack is Bruce Banner by ILGM, a 20% Indica strain with up to 25% THC. This strain has a pungent diesel scent and provides the user with a euphoric, happy and relaxed high. The second strain in the pack is Skywalker OG, an 80% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 26%. Skywalker OG is known for its sweet taste and the happy and warm vibes that it provides. The last strain in the pack is Black Widow, a 50/50 strain with THC levels of up to 25%. Expect a super happy buzz with this strain and it has been known to be effective for fatigue, lack of appetite and pain.
Pop Rox effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
41% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
16% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
