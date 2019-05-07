I Love Growing Marijuana
LSD feminized seeds are easy to grow indoors and outdoors in sunny climates with results that are guaranteed. The 45% Indica / 55% Sativa strain has very high levels of THC up to 24%, providing the user with intense euphoria and a deeply relaxed state. LSD is infamous for having a unique flavor profile of citrus and sweet with earthy notes. The upbeat and happy mood that this strain creates is effective in combating the symptoms of depression and busting stress. Feel the effects of strong pain relief when consuming this strain, muscle and joint pain can become a thing of the past after consuming LSD.
LSD effects
Reported by real people like you
806 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
