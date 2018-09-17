I Love Growing Marijuana
NYC Diesel feminized delivers guaranteed results and produces high yielding plants. This strain is a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa strain with high levels of THC up to 21%. It’s best to grow this strain indoors or outdoors in a sunny climate with flowers showing in 10 weeks. There are strong scents of diesel with NYC Diesel, combined with a pungent chocolate taste that lingers on the lips. NYC Diesel is known for its ability to inspire creativity and provide an energetic high, making it ideal to consume during the day for an uplifting buzz.
NYC Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
698 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
