About this strain
Chem Scout, bred by IC Collective, is an indica-dominant strain that took 1st place in the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup in San Fransisco. This cross between Chemdawg 91 and Girl Scout Cookies delivers a blast of cerebral euphoria that tapers into full-body relaxation with time.
Chem Scout effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
