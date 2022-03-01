A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze, whose effects are uniquely energetic and lively. However, it may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight. Energetic and social, Super Lemon Haze is a great daytime medication for eliminating fatigue and stress.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.