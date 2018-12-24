About this product
iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.
iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
