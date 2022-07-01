Watermelon is an Indica strain valued for its relaxing effects and is a useful sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. A high that has a slow onset, the effects may begin to tingle around the eyes and forehead. However, this odd sensation soon warps into a warm feeling that envelops the entire body, letting users know that they’re in for a physically relaxing experience. As the high passes or the dosage is increased, users should prepare for some intractable couchlock or even be lulled into a deep, restful sleep.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.