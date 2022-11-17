About this product
Check out In The Flow's new Pre-Packed Top-Shelf Flower! 2 safety seals: 1 tamper label and an inner pressure seal to keep flower fresh. Airtight and beautiful design make this item a nice piece of eye candy on the shelf.
SUSTAINABILITY:
Glass jar is 56% Recycled
Lid is 100% Reclaimed Ocean Plastic
Outer Box is Made in USA with Wind Power and fully recyclable.
CHEMMY JONES STRAIN INFO:
2022 High Times Cannabis Cup 3rd Place Winner, 2017-2018 Connoisseur Cup Winner. In The Flow cult classic, Chemmy Jones delivers an uplifting and functional buzz, encouraging creative outbursts. Tight bud structure with diesel aroma, counterbalanced with light tropical notes.
Top Terps: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryopyllene, Linalool
About this brand
In The Flow
We are cannabis connoisseurs focused on ensuring the highest quality by maintaining small batches, consistent attention to detail, and natural growing techniques. We strive to carefully cultivate a flower for everyone so that they may experience an elevated purpose within their own lives and Find Their Flow.
At In The Flow we fill every action with this elevated purpose, leading to an elevated end product. Whether we are watering, pruning, trimming, or gathering as a team to celebrate the fruits of another harvest, the attention to detail we place on each activity shows through with a consistent, loving touch.
We also believe that just like our plants, each person is unique in their needs and desires. This is why we have every strain we grow tested for terpene content, allowing you to select the strains best suited for your tastes. Whether you are looking for a stimulating, relaxing, social, or “me time” experience we have a strain for you. Find YOUR Flow….
