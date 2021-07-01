About this product
Donny Burger is an indica weed strain made by crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is 26% THC, making it extremely potent and best suited for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.
At In The Flow we fill every action with this elevated purpose, leading to an elevated end product. Whether we are watering, pruning, trimming, or gathering as a team to celebrate the fruits of another harvest, the attention to detail we place on each activity shows through with a consistent, loving touch.
We also believe that just like our plants, each person is unique in their needs and desires. This is why we have every strain we grow tested for terpene content, allowing you to select the strains best suited for your tastes. Whether you are looking for a stimulating, relaxing, social, or “me time” experience we have a strain for you. Find YOUR Flow….