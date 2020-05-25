About this product
Complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great daytime strain, and can uplift your afternoon slump.
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.
Lilac Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
In The Flow
We are cannabis connoisseurs focused on ensuring the highest quality by maintaining small batches, consistent attention to detail, and natural growing techniques. We strive to carefully cultivate a flower for everyone so that they may experience an elevated purpose within their own lives and Find Their Flow.
At In The Flow we fill every action with this elevated purpose, leading to an elevated end product. Whether we are watering, pruning, trimming, or gathering as a team to celebrate the fruits of another harvest, the attention to detail we place on each activity shows through with a consistent, loving touch.
We also believe that just like our plants, each person is unique in their needs and desires. This is why we have every strain we grow tested for terpene content, allowing you to select the strains best suited for your tastes. Whether you are looking for a stimulating, relaxing, social, or “me time” experience we have a strain for you. Find YOUR Flow….
