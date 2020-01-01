Incog Wellness Group, Inc. is a Nonprofit Mutual Benefit Corporation registered in the State of California, conducting business in compliance with California Health and Safety Code §11362.5 - Prop 215, SB 420. We provide innovative cannabis products at wholesale, to our membered California-Incorporated Collectives, Cooperatives, Dispensaries, and Distributors. All products we distribute are exclusively for valid California medical marijuana patients, and may only be used within the State of California. We do not make any concentrated liquid cannabis, such as butane, pressure, or alcohol extracted oils, and only combine our medical marijuana with food-grade, non-flammable, non-toxic ingredients found in many everyday consumer food and beverage items. Moreover, we promote safety awareness and child-access prevention by providing child-resistant caps on all of our cannabis shots and vegetable oils. Incog Wellness Group strives to offer alternative solutions to alternative medicine, leading to improved methods of medicating, while still allowing our members to remain Incognito amongst their surroundings…in other words, we offer High Style. Low Profile.™