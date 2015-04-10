About this product
inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Royal Highness is a hybrid marijuana strain developed through a cross of Dancehall. This strain has a nearly balanced ratio of THC to CBD, so the effects are energizing and allow you to focus. Royal Highness has a smooth flavor that is fruity, spicy and a little skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and pain. Royal Highness is a crowd favorite in places like Portland, Oregon.
Royal Highness effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
8% | medium-low
About this brand
inheal
Inheal develops and manufactures products from various novel cannabinoids. We see the future of the industry to include wider specter of compounds, not only Δ9 THC, but other cannabinoids.
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!
