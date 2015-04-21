About this product
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
Wet Dream, native to San Diego, California, is a sativa-dominant cross between Blue Dream and OB Haze (Ocean Beach Haze). While its ever-so appealing name might lead you to believe this strain is best for late night indulgence, the upbeat jolt of energy Wet Dream provides is favored by many for daytime use. Its uplifting cerebral effects are ushered in by a spicy lemongrass aroma and a woody pine flavor. While Haze hybrids tend to induce racing euphoria that can be a bit jarring for some, the Blue Dream genetics bring a mellow, relaxing quality to the experience to help curb stress and anxiety.
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!