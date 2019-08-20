Loading…
Logo for the brand IO Extracts

IO Extracts

Strawberry Banana Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Strawberry Banana effects

Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!