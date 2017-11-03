<p><strong>Super Silver Haze</strong> is a legendary sativa-dominant strain known for its potent effects, high yields, and strong sativa qualities. Developed by crossing <strong>Skunk #1</strong>, <strong>Northern Lights</strong>, and <strong>Haze</strong>, Super Silver Haze is a highly regarded strain for its uplifting, energetic high and long-lasting effects. It has been a multiple Cannabis Cup winner, making it a favorite among both growers and users.</p>

<p> </p>

<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between Skunk #1, Northern Lights, and Haze, giving it a robust sativa dominance with some indica influence for balance.</li>

<li>

<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% to 23%, providing a potent and long-lasting cerebral high.</li>

<li>

<strong>Effects</strong>: Super Silver Haze is celebrated for its energizing and uplifting effects, perfect for daytime use. It provides a clear-headed, creative high that enhances focus, mood, and motivation, making it ideal for productive activities, artistic projects, or social situations. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of stress, depression, fatigue, and anxiety.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Super Silver Haze offers a complex and appealing flavor profile. It has earthy and herbal notes with a hint of spiciness, combined with sweet and citrus undertones. The aroma is equally dynamic, featuring a mix of skunky, spicy, and citrus scents.</li>

<li>

<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are elongated and covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them a frosty, silver appearance (hence the name). The buds typically have a bright green color with orange pistils woven throughout.</li>

<li>

<strong>Growth</strong>: Super Silver Haze Feminized is moderately challenging to grow, making it more suitable for experienced growers. As a sativa-dominant strain, it tends to grow tall and lanky, so managing height and space is essential. The plant responds well to training techniques such as SCROG (Screen of Green) or topping. It thrives in warm, sunny climates, making it a great choice for outdoor cultivation, though it can also be grown indoors with careful management.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 9 to 11 weeks, which is typical for sativa-dominant strains.</li>

<li>

<strong>Yield</strong>: Super Silver Haze is known for producing high yields, especially when grown under optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest with the proper care and attention to the plant’s needs.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Benefits of Growing Super Silver Haze Feminized Seeds:</h3>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Potent Sativa Effects</strong>: Super Silver Haze delivers a powerful cerebral high that is ideal for daytime use, boosting creativity, energy, and focus without inducing couch-lock.</li>

<li>

<strong>Rich Flavor Profile</strong>: Its earthy, spicy, and citrus flavors make it a favorite among those who appreciate complex taste profiles.</li>

<li>

<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants will be female, maximizing the harvest of usable buds and eliminating the need to identify and remove male plants.</li>

<li>

<strong>High Yield</strong>: This strain is known for its abundant harvest, especially when grown in ideal conditions, making it a rewarding choice for both personal and commercial growers.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Ideal For:</h3>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: Super Silver Haze is perfect for daytime activities or when you need an energy boost and enhanced focus. Its uplifting effects make it ideal for creative projects, social interactions, or physical activities.</li>

<li>

<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to treat stress, depression, anxiety, and fatigue. It can also help improve appetite and reduce mild pain or discomfort.</li>

<li>

<strong>Experienced Growers</strong>: Due to its tall growth and the care it requires during cultivation, Super Silver Haze is best suited for growers with some experience who can manage its height and ensure the right environment for optimal yields.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>Super Silver Haze Feminized</strong> is a fantastic choice for sativa enthusiasts who want a strain with potent, long-lasting effects and a stimulating high. Its combination of high THC content, rich flavors, and impressive yields makes it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users, as well as growers looking for a rewarding and dynamic strain to cultivate.</p>

<!---->

