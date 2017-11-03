About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between Skunk #1, Northern Lights, and Haze, giving it a robust sativa dominance with some indica influence for balance.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% to 23%, providing a potent and long-lasting cerebral high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Super Silver Haze is celebrated for its energizing and uplifting effects, perfect for daytime use. It provides a clear-headed, creative high that enhances focus, mood, and motivation, making it ideal for productive activities, artistic projects, or social situations. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of stress, depression, fatigue, and anxiety.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Super Silver Haze offers a complex and appealing flavor profile. It has earthy and herbal notes with a hint of spiciness, combined with sweet and citrus undertones. The aroma is equally dynamic, featuring a mix of skunky, spicy, and citrus scents.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are elongated and covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them a frosty, silver appearance (hence the name). The buds typically have a bright green color with orange pistils woven throughout.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Super Silver Haze Feminized is moderately challenging to grow, making it more suitable for experienced growers. As a sativa-dominant strain, it tends to grow tall and lanky, so managing height and space is essential. The plant responds well to training techniques such as SCROG (Screen of Green) or topping. It thrives in warm, sunny climates, making it a great choice for outdoor cultivation, though it can also be grown indoors with careful management.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 9 to 11 weeks, which is typical for sativa-dominant strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Super Silver Haze is known for producing high yields, especially when grown under optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest with the proper care and attention to the plant’s needs.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Super Silver Haze Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Potent Sativa Effects</strong>: Super Silver Haze delivers a powerful cerebral high that is ideal for daytime use, boosting creativity, energy, and focus without inducing couch-lock.</li>
<li>
<strong>Rich Flavor Profile</strong>: Its earthy, spicy, and citrus flavors make it a favorite among those who appreciate complex taste profiles.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants will be female, maximizing the harvest of usable buds and eliminating the need to identify and remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>High Yield</strong>: This strain is known for its abundant harvest, especially when grown in ideal conditions, making it a rewarding choice for both personal and commercial growers.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: Super Silver Haze is perfect for daytime activities or when you need an energy boost and enhanced focus. Its uplifting effects make it ideal for creative projects, social interactions, or physical activities.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to treat stress, depression, anxiety, and fatigue. It can also help improve appetite and reduce mild pain or discomfort.</li>
<li>
<strong>Experienced Growers</strong>: Due to its tall growth and the care it requires during cultivation, Super Silver Haze is best suited for growers with some experience who can manage its height and ensure the right environment for optimal yields.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Super Silver Haze Feminized</strong> is a fantastic choice for sativa enthusiasts who want a strain with potent, long-lasting effects and a stimulating high. Its combination of high THC content, rich flavors, and impressive yields makes it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users, as well as growers looking for a rewarding and dynamic strain to cultivate.</p>
<!---->
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.