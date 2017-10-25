About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between the original <strong>White Widow</strong> and ruderalis genetics, resulting in an autoflowering indica-dominant version.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 15% and 20%, providing a moderate to strong high that is balanced between cerebral stimulation and body relaxation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: White Widow is known for its balanced high, offering a mix of euphoria and relaxation. The indica autoflower version leans more towards a calming body effect, helping with stress relief, anxiety, and physical discomfort, while still offering an uplifting mental high. It’s a great strain for unwinding in the evening without being completely sedated, making it suitable for socializing or light activities. Medical users often turn to White Widow for its effectiveness in managing stress, pain, and insomnia.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: White Widow has a clean, earthy, and woody flavor, with hints of pine and spice. The aroma is similarly fresh and earthy, making it a classic choice for those who enjoy traditional cannabis flavors without overwhelming sweetness or fruitiness.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are typically dense and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving them a whitish appearance that contributes to the strain’s name. The plant itself is short and bushy, typical of indica-dominant strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: White Widow Autoflower Feminized is easy to grow and ideal for beginners. Autoflower strains don’t rely on light cycles to flower, which simplifies the growing process and allows for faster harvests. The plant tends to stay small and compact, making it ideal for indoor setups or outdoor spaces with limited room. It’s a resilient strain that can tolerate a variety of climates, though it thrives in warm, sunny environments. Its autoflower genetics make it resistant to common pests and molds.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The autoflowering version has a fast life cycle, typically ready for harvest in about 8 to 10 weeks from seed.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Yields are generally moderate but can be increased with optimal growing conditions. While autoflower plants tend to produce smaller yields than photoperiod strains, White Widow still provides a decent harvest, particularly for an autoflower strain.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing White Widow Autoflower Indica Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: As an autoflowering strain, White Widow’s fast flowering time allows for multiple harvests per year, making it an excellent choice for those who want a quick turnaround.</li>
<li>
<strong>Easy to Grow</strong>: White Widow Autoflower is perfect for beginner growers due to its resilience and ease of care. It doesn’t require strict light management, and its compact size makes it ideal for indoor cultivation or discreet outdoor grows.</li>
<li>
<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: The relaxing yet uplifting effects of White Widow make it a versatile strain for various uses, from relieving stress to managing mild pain and anxiety.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, optimizing bud production without the need to remove male plants, and autoflowering genetics eliminate the need for strict light cycle control.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening Use</strong>: White Widow’s relaxing effects make it a great choice for winding down in the evening, though its euphoric high also makes it suitable for social gatherings.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is highly regarded for its ability to alleviate stress, anxiety, and chronic pain, and it may also help with insomnia.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Thanks to its easy cultivation process, compact size, and resilience, White Widow Autoflower is ideal for novice growers looking to gain experience.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>White Widow Indica Autoflower Feminized</strong> is a perfect strain for both new and experienced growers looking for a fast, resilient, and potent strain. Its legendary balanced effects, ease of growth, and ability to thrive in various environments make it a top choice for anyone seeking a reliable and rewarding cultivation experience. Whether for medicinal or recreational use, White Widow delivers high-quality buds with a potent, enjoyable high.</p>
White Widow Autoflower Seeds - Island Roots
About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between the original <strong>White Widow</strong> and ruderalis genetics, resulting in an autoflowering indica-dominant version.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 15% and 20%, providing a moderate to strong high that is balanced between cerebral stimulation and body relaxation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: White Widow is known for its balanced high, offering a mix of euphoria and relaxation. The indica autoflower version leans more towards a calming body effect, helping with stress relief, anxiety, and physical discomfort, while still offering an uplifting mental high. It’s a great strain for unwinding in the evening without being completely sedated, making it suitable for socializing or light activities. Medical users often turn to White Widow for its effectiveness in managing stress, pain, and insomnia.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: White Widow has a clean, earthy, and woody flavor, with hints of pine and spice. The aroma is similarly fresh and earthy, making it a classic choice for those who enjoy traditional cannabis flavors without overwhelming sweetness or fruitiness.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are typically dense and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving them a whitish appearance that contributes to the strain’s name. The plant itself is short and bushy, typical of indica-dominant strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: White Widow Autoflower Feminized is easy to grow and ideal for beginners. Autoflower strains don’t rely on light cycles to flower, which simplifies the growing process and allows for faster harvests. The plant tends to stay small and compact, making it ideal for indoor setups or outdoor spaces with limited room. It’s a resilient strain that can tolerate a variety of climates, though it thrives in warm, sunny environments. Its autoflower genetics make it resistant to common pests and molds.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The autoflowering version has a fast life cycle, typically ready for harvest in about 8 to 10 weeks from seed.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Yields are generally moderate but can be increased with optimal growing conditions. While autoflower plants tend to produce smaller yields than photoperiod strains, White Widow still provides a decent harvest, particularly for an autoflower strain.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing White Widow Autoflower Indica Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: As an autoflowering strain, White Widow’s fast flowering time allows for multiple harvests per year, making it an excellent choice for those who want a quick turnaround.</li>
<li>
<strong>Easy to Grow</strong>: White Widow Autoflower is perfect for beginner growers due to its resilience and ease of care. It doesn’t require strict light management, and its compact size makes it ideal for indoor cultivation or discreet outdoor grows.</li>
<li>
<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: The relaxing yet uplifting effects of White Widow make it a versatile strain for various uses, from relieving stress to managing mild pain and anxiety.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, optimizing bud production without the need to remove male plants, and autoflowering genetics eliminate the need for strict light cycle control.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening Use</strong>: White Widow’s relaxing effects make it a great choice for winding down in the evening, though its euphoric high also makes it suitable for social gatherings.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is highly regarded for its ability to alleviate stress, anxiety, and chronic pain, and it may also help with insomnia.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Thanks to its easy cultivation process, compact size, and resilience, White Widow Autoflower is ideal for novice growers looking to gain experience.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>White Widow Indica Autoflower Feminized</strong> is a perfect strain for both new and experienced growers looking for a fast, resilient, and potent strain. Its legendary balanced effects, ease of growth, and ability to thrive in various environments make it a top choice for anyone seeking a reliable and rewarding cultivation experience. Whether for medicinal or recreational use, White Widow delivers high-quality buds with a potent, enjoyable high.</p>
About this strain
White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene, though growing conditions and strain phenotypes may impact the exact blend. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene, though growing conditions and strain phenotypes may impact the exact blend. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.