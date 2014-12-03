Loading…
Logo for the brand Jackpot by BMF

Jackpot by BMF

Lemon Jack Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

Lemon Jack effects

Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
