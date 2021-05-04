Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand JAR Co.

JAR Co.

Motorbreath Batter 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Motorbreath effects

Reported by real people like you
162 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!