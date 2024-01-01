Logo for the brand JAXON

JAXON

Purveyors Of The World's Finest Smokable Hemp And CBD
All categoriesCannabisHemp CBD

CBD gummies, oil, flower, lotions, & more

8 products
Product image for Lifter – CBD Flower
Hemp CBD Flower
Lifter – CBD Flower
by JAXON
Product image for Sour Lifter – Greenhouse CBD Flower
Hemp CBD Flower
Sour Lifter – Greenhouse CBD Flower
by JAXON
Product image for Sour Brûlée – CBD Flower
Hemp CBD Flower
Sour Brûlée – CBD Flower
by JAXON
Product image for Suver Haze – CBD Flower
Hemp CBD Flower
Suver Haze – CBD Flower
by JAXON
Product image for White CBG - Greenhouse CBD Flower
Hemp CBD Flower
White CBG - Greenhouse CBD Flower
by JAXON
Product image for Sour Elektra - CBD Flower
Hemp CBD Flower
Sour Elektra - CBD Flower
by JAXON
Product image for Pink Panther - CBD Flower
Hemp CBD Flower
Pink Panther - CBD Flower
by JAXON
Product image for Blue Meringue – CBD Flower
Hemp CBD Flower
Blue Meringue – CBD Flower
by JAXON