JAXON
Purveyors Of The World's Finest Smokable Hemp And CBD
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Hemp CBD
CBD gummies, oil, flower, lotions, & more
8 products
Hemp CBD Flower
Lifter – CBD Flower
by JAXON
Hemp CBD Flower
Sour Lifter – Greenhouse CBD Flower
by JAXON
Hemp CBD Flower
Sour Brûlée – CBD Flower
by JAXON
Hemp CBD Flower
Suver Haze – CBD Flower
by JAXON
Hemp CBD Flower
White CBG - Greenhouse CBD Flower
by JAXON
Hemp CBD Flower
Sour Elektra - CBD Flower
by JAXON
Hemp CBD Flower
Pink Panther - CBD Flower
by JAXON
Hemp CBD Flower
Blue Meringue – CBD Flower
by JAXON
Home
Brands
JAXON
Catalog
Hemp-cbd