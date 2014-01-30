Jazz Dispensary
Astral Travelin' (Colored Vinyl LP)
About this product
Astral Travelin’, originally released as part of the critically acclaimed box set, Jazz Dispensary: Cosmic Stash, is a highly psychoactive strain of tunes guaranteed to deliver listeners to a higher consciousness. This is music to get lost in; both densely textural but with a loosely flowing groove and features tunes performed by legendary players Lonnie Liston Smith, Pharoah Sanders, Gary Bartz NTU Troop, and many more equally mind-expanding sonic voyagers. Translucent colored vinyl.
