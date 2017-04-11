Jetpacks
Black Mamba (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST.
Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.
Black Mamba effects
Reported by real people like you
180 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!