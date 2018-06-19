Jetpacks
Strawberry Kush (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
323 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
