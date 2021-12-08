Marrying two heavy fuel strains is what this pairing is all about. It’s a Chemdog x SFV OG Kush flower cross, supercharged with our UNREFINED Live Resin 3 Bears Kush for extra potency. With OG gas flavors and subtle sweet notes on the back end, the strong Kush pairings of flower and live resin infuse seamlessly for a big-hitting preroll.



Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.