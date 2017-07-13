About this product
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
About this strain
Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time. The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989. The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.
Northern Lights #5 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with