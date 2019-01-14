A harmonious marriage of Purple Punch and Wedding Cake makes for a grape and citrus forward sweetness with a peppery, spicy finish.



Allowing the terpenes and THCa to work their magic, this concentrate results in a sugar-like consistency. What remains are sparkling granules coated in a terpy sauce.



Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.