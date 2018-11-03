About this product
INGREDIENTS:
800 Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpenes, 1000mg Total Cannabinoids.
FREE OF: Vitamin E, Solvents, Pesticides, PEG, MCT Oil and VG/PG.
About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, California Sour Diesel combines genetics from Sour Diesel Bx3 and Headband. While Sour Diesel is known for its racing euphoria, this cross delivers a heavier body high and a more gentle buzz. California Sour Diesel holds onto a pungent diesel aroma while its buds retain a light green coloring. Enjoy this strain while on the move, or else you might find yourself stuck to your seat.
