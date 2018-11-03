Known in the industry as a strain that induces creativity and imagination, Sour Diesel is a fave among those who create, such as graphic artists, painters, and writers. Slightly skunky and highlighted by a rubbery smell, this hemp strain gives off a potent diesel-like aroma – hence its name. Though high on the skunk-o-meter and decked out with winding orange hairs, Sour Diesel renders quite a clear-headed feeling. It’s a perfect choice for the daytime.



INGREDIENTS:

800 Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpenes, 1000mg Total Cannabinoids.



FREE OF: Vitamin E, Solvents, Pesticides, PEG, MCT Oil and VG/PG.