Lemon Butter
Lemon Butter effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Kanji Cannabis
When you grow up with Lake Tahoe in your backyard, it makes an impression. So when the time came to launch a cannabis-infused edible line, you could say we were inspired by the purity and clarity of that incredible lake. Our goal? Handcrafted sweets and confections expertly infused with premium cannabis oil that’s as clear and pure as Tahoe water – candy for those who appreciate simple things done right.