Hybrid

Lemon Puff

Two worlds combine to create Lemon Puff, a cross of Lemon Diesel and Joseph OG from the Gage Green Group. This delicious, spine-tingling strain is sure to excite any terp fanatic. Lime green buds put out a heavy, thick lemon flavor perfect for concentrates. Lemon Puff is a stoney strain that will calm your mind and wind you down as your body sinks into the couch.

