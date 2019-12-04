ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Peanut Butter Breath
  Peanut Butter Breath

Hybrid

Peanut Butter Breath

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Floral

Peanut Butter Breath
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Floral

Also known as Peanut Butter Cup, this strain crosses Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Breath creates a unique peanut butter terpene profile that is nutty and earthy when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain is noted for a sedating high that will bring you down into a quality state of relaxation.

Reviews
30

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendo Breath
parent
Second strain parent
Do-Si-Dos
parent
Strain
Peanut Butter Breath

