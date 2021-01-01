About this product

Thai Fantasy by Kannabia Seed Company is a combination of tropical punch flavour and electrifying sativa high that mellows out into a relaxing indica after a few puffs.

This is a quick finishing variety thanks to the Black Domina. It likes good fertilization so feed it well at the beginning and it will reward you with heavy, resin packed, super dense buds.



TYPE: Indica

Smell: skunk, rancid

Flavors: Earthy

Appearance: Big compact buds

Effects: Relaxing, clearheaded

Medical: Anxiety