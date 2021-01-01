Loading…
Kannabia Seeds

THAI FANTASY

About this product

Thai Fantasy by Kannabia Seed Company is a combination of tropical punch flavour and electrifying sativa high that mellows out into a relaxing indica after a few puffs.
This is a quick finishing variety thanks to the Black Domina. It likes good fertilization so feed it well at the beginning and it will reward you with heavy, resin packed, super dense buds.

TYPE: Indica
Smell: skunk, rancid
Flavors: Earthy
Appearance: Big compact buds
Effects: Relaxing, clearheaded
Medical: Anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!