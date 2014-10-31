ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.2 72 reviews

Voodoo

Voodoo

Voodoo, bred from a Thai landrace in 1997, is an uplifting sativa cannabis strain with long-lasting, euphoric effects. A fresh, fruity aroma emanates from the dense, pine-green buds enameled in crystal trichomes, with nutty and spicy flavors to follow. Depression, fatigue, and stress stand no chance against the uplifting, almost energizing, qualities of Voodoo. This strain prospers both indoors and outdoors, and flowers 8 to 9 weeks after its vegetative cycle.

Effects

52 people reported 381 effects
Happy 53%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 42%
Energetic 38%
Focused 36%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 32%
Stress 26%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 19%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 13%
Anxious 9%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

72

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Okay. Coming across quality thai strains are like christmas for me, and this is like that one "big" present hidden behind the tree just when you think you didn't get what you "really" wanted that year. Its that good. Thai (purple, I hear) x AK47. Seriously a kick to the head that has every orifice i...
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Munin
Member since 2015
I have to say: WOOOW! This is one beautiful strain, or this is one freaking fantastic Voodoo batch. Either way, I can only hope to communicate the distant dispair I feel for everyone who doesn't get to enjoy this little wonder. Exquisitely euphoric, Voodoo packs the loveliest wallop this side of ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for deeptrax
Member since 2014
I had smoked this a few times from a pipe and got a satisfying all-around high, but three hits from a bong gave me the strongest head high I have ever experienced, and I'm a near daily smoker. We used hemp wick to light it and tasted pungent, spicy, and buttery notes. It gave me a full head rush tha...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Personal favourite, must be the terpenes or something but this strain is ideal for those who would like to control their mental pains.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for VoodooPrincess
Member since 2017
Voodoo is incredible- I read an article about what strains were best for enhancing sex and it said that Voodoo was the best strain for a three some. Which was funny because we were having our first three some and that's why I was looking. I decided to try it out in the hot tub before our #3 arrived ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Voodoo

Products with Voodoo

