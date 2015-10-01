About this product

Moon Dust (a.k.a. Kief) is an enormously powerful concentrate. Our Moon Dust is the same kief that we use to press into rosin. All of our kief is made in-house using a proprietary method using dry-ice and agitation. With this privatized recipe, we leave you with only the cleanest and most pure trichome heads possible. Sprinkle into your joints and bowls for a THC ultra-boost!